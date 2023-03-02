Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League last night after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. The Reds still need a consistent winning run to finish the season in the top four.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the name of Teun Koopmeiners is once again in the focus at Anfield.

News – Liverpool intent, told £88million cash would be accepted for signing – Report

In the January transfer window, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that Liverpool moved in and made contact with Atalanta to hire the services of the Dutch international.

However, in the end, the Merseysiders did not even sign a single midfielder to improve things in the center of the park.

More recently, Calcio Mercato have reported that Liverpool are favorites to finally sign the 25-year-old versatile star in the summer transfer window.

Koopmeiners’ current deal with La Dea will expire in 2025 and the Italian source claim he is valued at around 50 million euros (£44.3million).

The 25-year-old can effectively break play as a DM, create chances as a CM and also score goals as an AM.

In the current campaign, the Oranje midfielder has started 22 games in the Italian Serie A so far and has directly contributed in 9 goals (6 goals and 3 assists).

Liverpool’s aging midfield has been a massive concern in the current campaign and Klopp needs multiple quality signings in the department to solve the conundrum.

On the other hand, our midfield has been heavily focused on controlling possession and pressing high up the pitch but we lack a player who can score/create goals on regular basis.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £44.3million to finally sign Teun Koopmeiners in the summer transfer window?