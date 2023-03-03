Liverpool have been after Matheus Nunes for some time and reports suggest Klopp has demanded the Reds to sign him.

The Portuguese international was linked with the Merseysiders last summer but eventually ended up moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News – Liverpool have moved in to sign £70million star – He wants big move

In January, The Telegraph revealed that Liverpool have an option to lure the Seleccao midfielder in the summer transfer window for a fee of £44million.

The Anfield club’s prime midfield target is Jude Bellingham but as per Spanish source, Nacional, they cannot afford to pay 150 million euros to hire him from Dortmund,

In such a scenario, the Reds have made a decision to pursue the signing of Matheus Nunes, who has been a regular starter for Wolves in the current campaign.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has asked the Liverpool board to push to secure the signing of the 24-year-old in the next transfer window.

Midfield has been Liverpool’s engine under the German manager but this season, the performances have been average. We have been unable to press and have consistently lost possession of the ball.

Nunes is a strong and athletic player who is difficult to dispossess. He controls the flow of play in the center of the park and likes to make driving runs in the attacking third.

With Sporting CP, the versatile star won multiple domestic trophies including the Liga Nos title in the 2020-21 season.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Matheus Nunes to reinforce their midfield for next season?