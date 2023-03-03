Liverpool continue to chase Mason Mount and believe they will be able to seal his signing from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, it is highly likely the Reds will secure the signature of the England international, who will be out of contract in 2024.

Chelsea have been unable to agree fresh terms with the Three Lions attacking midfielder and Liverpool are increasingly confident that they will reach a deal to get his signing done.

In the 2020-21 season, Mount directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions and played a key role in the Champions League victory. He set up the winning goal in the final against Manchester City.

Last season, the 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League and was an important member in Tuchel’s team that lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies.

This term, he has not managed to shine under the guidance of new boss, Graham Potter. Chelsea did not win a single league game last month and only earned 2 points.

Liverpool do need a quality, versatile midfielder to reinforce their squad and player of Mount’s flexibility must be signed.

He is known for his high work rate, both on and off the ball. He is prepared to track back and help out defensively as well as push forward in attack.

Currently, the playmaker earns a relatively low wage of £3.9million a year, £75,000 a week (The Guardian), and would command a decent pay rise to move to Anfield.

In your opinion, is Mason Mount good enough to strengthen the Liverpool squad?