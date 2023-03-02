Liverpool desperately need to improve their midfield and the latest reports suggest that they are interested in signing Alexis Max Allister.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have made a move to secure the signing of the Brighton star.

News – Liverpool intent, told £88million cash would be accepted for signing – Report

The news outlet have revealed that the Argentine international is prepared to move to a bigger club in the next transfer window.

His current deal at the Falmer Stadium outfit will expire in the summer of 2025 and as per the report, Brighton are willing to offload him for a huge fee of £70million.

The South American can play in multiple midfield positions and has proved to be brilliant for both the club and the country recently.

This term, so far, he has netted 5 goals in 18 Premier League starts. On the other hand, the former Boca Juniors player has found the net twice in as many FA Cup appearances.

Mac Allister was an extremely important member of the Argentina side that lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in December last year.

The 24-year-old scored a vital goal against Poland in the final group game to help the La Albiceleste book a place in the KO stages of the competition. More importantly, he provided the assist for Argentina’s second goal in the final against France.

In January, the 14-capped international was highly impressive in Brighton’s victories over Liverpool in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Should the Reds splash £70million to sign Alexis Mac Allister?