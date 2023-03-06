Liverpool are interested in signing Youri Tielemans whose contract with Leicester City will expire in three months.

According to a story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a quick deal to bring the Belgian international on a bosman in the summer.

The news source have mentioned that the former Monaco midfielder is eager to cash in on his free-agent status and get himself a big move.

The Reds lack creativity in the center of the park and a versatile player like Tielemans would surely improve the situation for Jurgen Klopp.

Our senior midfielders, Thiago, Fabinho and captain, Henderson, have not managed to score a single goal in the current campaign.

As far as the assists are concerned, Thiago and Henderson have managed to get one each, however, Fabinho is yet to set up a goal this term.

Tielemans is a complete midfielder, who can be deployed anywhere in the center of the park. In the 2020-21 campaign, he directly contributed in 15 goals and scored a sublime goal to win the FA Cup for Leicester.

Last season, the 25-year-old creative star directly contributed in 12 goals. This term, so far, he has netted 4 goals and provided an assist for the Foxes.

The 58-capped Belgian is a set-piece specialist, likes to convert penalties and has the ability to strike the ball from distance.

The £120,000 a week star has proved his worth in the Premier League and luring him for nothing would be a massive coup for the Reds.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Youri Tielemans to improve the midfield at Anfield?