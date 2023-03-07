Another day, another midfielder linked with Liverpool and this time, the name of James Maddison is in the lime light.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are working to reinforce their midfield and have active interest in luring the Leicester City star.

News – Liverpool plot quick deal to sign £120,000 a week creative star – Report

Back in 2020, the 26-year-old signed a contract worth £100,000-a-week (The Mail) with the Foxes and it is set to expire next year.

If the England international does not put pen to paper then the Mereysiders are expected to move in to hire his services.

The news source have mentioned that Leicester could demand a massive fee of £70million for their star playmaker. I doubt anyone will match the asking price keeping in mind the player can be lured for free in 2024.

Maddison is mainly an attack minded midfielder who likes to feature in the CAM position but he has also proved to be effective in the wide offensive positions.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Norwich City player has started 17 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in 14 goals (9 goals and 5 assists).

Maddison suffered a knee injury back in November last year, he did travel with England for the World Cup but did not feature for even a single minute under Southgate.

Liverpool signed an AM in the form of Fabio Carvalho last summer but the Portuguese starlet has mainly warmed the bench this term and Klopp badly needs a midfielder who can regularly score/create goals.

In your view, should the Reds move in to sign James Maddison in the next transfer window?