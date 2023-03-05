Josko Gvardiol loves Liverpool and recent reports indicate that the Reds want to secure his signature.

Back in January, the Croatian international told RTL Danas via (The Mail) Liverpool are his dream club that has remained in his heart.

News – £4.2million-a-year star prepared to agree move to Liverpool – Report

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Anfield side have joined the race to hire the services of the RB Leipzig center-half.

Despite signing a new deal with the German side last year, it is reported the 21-year-old defender could end up leaving in the summer transfer window as he is a wanted boy in the market.

The Merseysiders conceded only twenty six goals in the entire PL campaign last term but this season, they have already let in more goals.

Klopp’s backline has been shaky and the likes of Matip and Gomez have been highly inconsistent in the central defense. Van Dijk is not getting any younger and injuries have not helped him in the current campaign.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are looking for a top center half and Gvardiol would be a quality addition.

The youngster was one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. He was rock solid at the back for Croatia and even scored the goal to win the Bronze medal for his country.

The former Dinamo Zagreb player was a key member of the Leipzig side that lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy in the last campaign.

Gvardiol has more than 4 years left on his contract with RB Leipzig and reports indicate that he could cost around £70million (The Daily Record).

