Liverpool remain heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, who has been in world class form for Borussia Dortmund this season.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), it is expected the England international will leave BvB in the summer transfer window.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are one of the clubs running as big favorites to sign Bellingham.

Apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in luring the Three Lions midfielder.

As far as the price tag is concerned, MD claim it could take a fee of 120 million euros (£107million) to secure his signature in summer.

Yesterday, Foot Mercato revealed that Real Madrid have held a meeting with the midfielder’s father in order to complete the deal. According to the French source, even Chelsea are looking to sign the 19-year-old.

Bellingham has so far netted 10 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions for the German Bundesliga side in the current season.

Dortmund are currently the joint leaders in Germany and had won every game in 2023 until they were beaten and ousted from the Champions League by Chelsea last night.

Bellingham netted four goals in the first four games in the CL and would surely like to take part in the competition next season.

Liverpool have returned to form and if they remain consistent, they should be able to finish the season in the top four.

Owner, John W Henry, has confirmed that the club is in search of new investments and will not spend wildly in the summer transfer window. Should the Reds splash £107million to sign Jude Bellingham?