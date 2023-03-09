Liverpool are consistently linked with Mason Mount and multiple reports are suggesting that he prefers to sign for the Reds.

At the weekend, Football Insider, revealed the versatile and creative player is eager to complete a move to Anfield.

More recently, Football Transfers have also reported that Mount prefers to move to the Merseysiders in the summer transfer window and it is unlikely that he will stay with Chelsea.

The 24-year-old star has been a consistent performer in the Premier League. He rose to fame under the management of Lampard in the 2019-20 campaign.

The England international directly contributed in 13 goals in the league. In the 2020-21 campaign, he scored 9 goals and set up as many goals, including the one that won the European Cup for the Blues.

Last season, under German manager, Thomas Tuchel, the £92,000 a week player directly contributed in 21 goals in just 27 Premier League starts.

He was a key member of the Three Lions squad that reached the final of Euro 2020 and started the opening two games in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The former Derby County loanee can be deployed in multiple midfield and offensive positions but he has mainly excelled in the creative attacking midfield role.

Brazilian international, Philippe Coutinho, is the last CAM to regularly score and create goals for Liverpool. He has struggled since leaving Anfield in 2018.

In your opinion, is Mason Mount good enough to improve Jurgen Kopp’s squad?