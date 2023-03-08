Liverpool need to strengthen the squad in the summer and the latest reports are linking them with Spanish playmaker, Alberto Moleiro.

According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are prepared to agree a fee worth £22million (25 million euros) to sign the youngster from Las Palmas.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Barcelona were close to luring the teenage attacking midfielder in the summer.

They agreed to meet the asking price but in installments and the deal collapsed when the president asked for a fixed fee of £22million.

Moleiro is a versatile starlet, who naturally plays in the No. 10 role behind the striker but has also proved to be effective in the wide attacking positions.

In the current campaign, so far, the 19-year-old playmaker has set up 8 goals in 23 league starts for Las Palmas, who are currently on top of the Segunda Division with 12 games remaining.

His current contract with the Spanish side will expire in 2026, Mundo Deportivo claim the clause in the deal will rise to 60 million euros if the club is promoted to the La Liga.

However, if Las Palmas remain in the second division, then the asking price for Moleiro would still be around £22million.

In the past few transfer windows, Liverpool have actively reinforced their offense by luring players like Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Cody Gakpo.

Their priority for next summer should be to improve the aging midfield and therefore, the services of Alberto Moleiro are not required. What do you think?