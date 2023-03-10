Liverpool should act fast to sign Mason Mount as reports now indicate that even Manchester United are interested in luring him from Chelsea.

As per today’s version of The Guardian (news image provided below), Liverpool want the England international to rebuild their midfield department in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £22million fee for signing – Report

The renowned British outlet have claimed that Man Utd could rival the Merseysiders to hire the services of Mount.

It is reported that Dortmund could ask £100million minimum for Borussia Dortmund and in such a situation, the Blues midfielder could be lured for a much lower fee.

The Guardian claim the Stamford Bridge outfit would demand a fee of £50million to sell their prized asset if he eventually decides to leave the club in the summer.

Mount, who only has over 15 months left on his contract, earns around £75,000-a-week and has rejected Chelsea’s latest renewal offer of £180,000-a-week.

Last night, we covered a story (via FT) stating that the 24-year-old wants to sign for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp lacks an energetic player who can score and create goals from the midfield and the arrival of Mason Mount can solve the conundrum.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you up to date.