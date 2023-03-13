Liverpool midfielders failed against the Cherries and once again reminded that they badly need a player like Jude Bellingham.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Three Lions star is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign and the main contenders are the Reds and Real Madrid.

News – Liverpool preparing revolution with £62million star signing – Klopp loves him

The famous Spanish media source have mentioned that the Los Blancos are sending their emissaries to discuss the move with the player’s representatives.

On the other hand, Liverpool are also streamlining moves to secure the signing of Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

The Madrid based source cite reports in Germany (via Sport Bild) and state the Merseysiders are in pole position to lure the England international.

However, the 19-year-old has not made the final decision as yet and therefore, the European champions have hope of getting his signing done.

AS claim both Liverpool and Madrid are willing to agree a fee of over £88.5million (100 million euros) to lure the teenage sensation.

The Spanish giants could even offer up to 140 million euros (100 million euros cash and 40 million euros in add-ons) to convince BvB.

As per the report, it is evident that Bellingham has decided to leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the season after refusing to meet with the leaders to discuss his contract extension.

The 22-capped international has won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund, who have a strong chance of winning the league this season. In all competitions, the former Birmingham City midfielder has directly contributed in 16 goals thus far in the current campaign.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay over £88.5million to sign Jude Bellingham? For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.