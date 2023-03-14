Liverpool are linked with numerous midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Portuguese international, Joao Palhinha.

According to The Mail (news image provided below), Liverpool are in the hunt for signing the play breaker, who would cost around £60million in the summer.

News – Liverpool willing to agree over £88.5million fee – Streamlining moves to secure signing

The British media outlet have mentioned that the Fulham star is on the radar of multiple clubs but the Merseysiders have the most concrete interest in luring him.

The 27-year-old moved to Craven Cottage last year and has proved to be a massive hit under the management of Marco Silva.

So far, he has started 24 games in the Premier League and helped the Cottagers keep 8 clean sheets. Fulham lost the last two league fixtures in his absence (suspension).

Palhinha is a tireless midfielder, who likes to press and contributes both defensively and offensively. He is known for his stamina and ability to maintain a high level of intensity.

The Seleccao star has netted 4 goals for Fulham thus far but mainly, he is a quality defensive midfielder, who won multiple domestic titles with Sporting CP.

The former Lions player has made 18 appearances for the senior national side and featured in three games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter finals.

Over the years, Fabinho and Henderson, have done brilliant in the holding midfield role at Anfield but our skipper is past his best and the Brazilian star has been highly inconsistent this term.

In such a scenario, the Reds must sign a quality play breaker in the summer. Should Liverpool pay £60million to sign Joao Palhinha?