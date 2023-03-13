After beating Man United 7-0 and keeping 5 clean sheets on the trot in the PL, Liverpool were beaten by relegation threatened Bournemouth.

Once again, the midfield was not productive. The likes of Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic and even skipper, Henderson (sub), failed to create a single chance for our attackers.

News – Liverpool want £50million star signing to rebuild midfield – He wants Anfield move

The Reds need a creative midfield star and they have been linked with Italian international, Nicolo Barella.

According to a recent report covered by Inter Live, Liverpool are preparing for a revolution in the midfield and have the Nerazzurri star in their sights.

The news source have mentioned that Inter Milan need to raise 60 million euros by June 30th and they could complete huge sale.

It is reported that Klopp has admired the player for ‘months and months’ and Liverpool could seriously launch an attack to lure the former Cagliari midfielder.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport covered a story and revealed the Merseysiders are pressing to sign Barella, who would cost around 70 million euros (£62million).

The 26-year-old midfielder directly contributed in 3 goals in Italy’s Euro 2020 winning campaign. On the other hand, he scored a crucial goal vs Beligum to win the third place for the Azzurri in the UEFA Nations League (2021).

Barella has won the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup with Inter Milan. In the current campaign, so far, the experienced star has netted 6 goals and provided 8 assists in all competitions under Simone Inzaghi.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £62million to sign Nicolo Barella for the next season?