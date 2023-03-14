Liverpool have multiple problems in the center of the park and they are linked with a versatile midfielder like Adrien Rabiot.

Last week, Football Insider reported that the Reds are plotting a move to sign the £145,000 a week star when his contract with Juventus will expire in the summer.

More recently, yesterday, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported (news image provided below) that it is almost obvious the French international will leave the Bianconeri for free in the summer transfer window.

The well-known Italian news source have mentioned that the Old Lady will try everything possible to agree a new deal with the Les Bleus star. They will contact Rabiot’s mother-agent, Veronique, in order to extend his stay in Turin.

However, it is expected that the 27-year-old will leave Juve on a bosman with the Premier League set to be his next destination.

Gazzetta claim the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was close to joining Manchester United last summer but this summer, “Watch out for Liverpool”. He could end up agreeing a move to Anfield.

At the weekend, in the Serie A, the 6 ft 2 player scored a brace to earn all three points for Juventus against Sampdoria. Overall, Rabiot has directly contributed in 11 goals (9 goals and 2 assists this season.

At the FIFA World Cup, he scored a goal and provided an assist to help France win the opening game against Australia. More importantly, he played a key role to help his country reach the final of the tournament in Doha.

Liverpool need a flexible midfielder, who can be productive in both the defensive and attacking thirds. In your opinion, should they agree a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot?