Liverpool were ripped apart 2-5 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League contest at Anfield.

The Los Blancos are firm favorites to qualify and the Reds need more than a miracle at the Bernabeu to qualify for the last eight of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with many injury concerns in the current campaign and the German manager has suffered yet another setback.

It has been confirmed that captain, Jordan Henderson, and youngster, Stefan Bajcetic, are set to miss the game against the reigning European champions.

In such a scenario, we can expect veteran, James Milner, to start in the central midfield with Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

Joe Gomez has returned to training and Matip is available but we can expect Konate and Van Dijk to retain the central defensive positions in front of Samba shot stopper, Alisson Becker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would likely feature in the fullback positions again.

As far as the attack is concerned, Roberto Firmino could replace winter signing, Cody Gakpo, to start with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Real Madrid: