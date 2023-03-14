Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of England international, Mason Mount.

As per a story published by Football Insider, the Three Lions playmaker has been in discussion with Chelsea over a new deal but the talks have collapsed.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are leading to seal the signing of Mount and believe the deal can be done for a fee of £50million.

It is reported that the 36-capped star has rejected the latest offer presented by the Blues and is demanding a high salary of £250,000 a week.

It must be remembered that at Anfield, only one player earns more than £250,000 a week and that is Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, who is the highest earner and takes home around £350,000 a week.

Mount has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles with Chelsea and he has been a key player for the Stamford Bridge club.

Last term, in 27 league starts, the versatile attacking midfielder directly contributed in 21 goals (11 goals and 10 assists).

In the current campaign, since the arrival of Felix, Fernandez and Mudryk in the January window, the 24-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI and has only completed 90 minutes once in the Premier League.

Therefore, it will not be surprising to see him leave the London based side in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool lack players who can score/create goals through the center and the addition of a PL proven star like Mason Mount would largely strengthen the squad.

The question is, should the Reds spend £50million and offer £250,000 a week terms to seal the signing?