Liverpool and Real Madrid will collide in the Champions League tonight and they are the most heavily linked teams with Jude Bellingham

The Spanish champions not only beat the Reds in the CL final last year, they were able to beat them to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. Now, the Los Blancos push to win the race to lure the English midfielder.

As per today’s version of El Mundo (news image provided below), everyone loves Bellingham but the player does not love everyone.

The newspaper has learned that the player’s decision is between the two sides that will collide tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Real Madrid doubt they can outbid Liverpool. It is believed they do not have the economic capacity to surpass the Merseysiders both in terms of the price of the transfer and the wages.

As far as the fee is concerned, the Anfield club will have to pay the third highest sum in the history of the game to secure his signing.

Neymar was lured for 222 million euros and Kylian Mbappe was signed for 180 million euros by Paris Saint-Germain.

El Mundo claim the Reds and other suitors have to agree a fee of over £132.5m+ (£150 million euros) to secure the signing of Bellingham in the summer.

The youngster, who will turn 20 in June, and his family have not yet decided on the future and have postponed the decision for a few weeks.

Tonight’s contest between Madrid and Liverpool will not be decisive but as per the report, it is going to be important. The La Liga giants are favorites to go through and they are currently in a much better position as far as the respective leagues are concerned.