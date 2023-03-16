Liverpool have been linked with Ansu Fati for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Last month, Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Reds have asked for the conditions to lure the Spanish international from Barcelona.

More recently, as a per a story covered by Mundo Deportivo yesterday (via The Faithful), agent, Jorge Mendes, is prepared to send Fati to Liverpool and other PL clubs.

The Spanish news source claim the La Roja attacker may end up leaving the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window.

Xavi Hernandez has mainly preferred wingers like Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in his starting XI in the current campaign.

In such a scenario, Fati has mainly warmed the bench. So far, he has netted 3 goals and provided as many assists in 23 league appearances. However, he has only started 9 times in the La Liga.

To discuss his future with Mendes, Barca president, Joan Laporta and director of football, Mateu Alemany, traveled to Porto.

MD report that Mendes has already offered Ansu Fati to Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United. The player would like to stay at the Nou Camp but would also like to start regularly.

He wears the iconic No. 10 shirt previously worn by club legends, Messi and Ronaldinho. His current contract with the Blaugrana will expire in 2027 and as per Football Transfers, the youngster earns around £236,000 a week.

The 7-capped Spaniard mainly plays on the left wing and at Anfield, Klopp has already got players like Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo, who can effectively be deployed in the position.

Therefore, in my view, there is no need for the Reds to move for Ansu Fati and the priority must be to strengthen the central midfield. What do you think?