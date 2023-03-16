Liverpool FC are not only one of the biggest football clubs in England but across the world. The club has achieved phenomenal success both recently and in the past, winning plenty of trophies in England, Europe, and beyond. Many Liverpool FC records and stats have been broken along the way and below, you will find the top Liverpool FC records.

Biggest Win

The recent 7-0 win over rivals Manchester United will go down as one of the best in the history of Liverpool Football Club but in terms of Liverpool Football Club records for margin of victory, we must go back to September 1974. Liverpool were drawn against Strømsgodset in the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Norwegian team were no match for Liverpool. It was a first round fixture at Anfield and Liverpool did not hold back against the part-timers.

Nine different Liverpool players got on the scoresheet, with only Brian Hall and goalkeeper, Ray Clemence, failing to find the back of the net. Given how the standard of football has improved across Europe, it is unlikely Liverpool are going to face a team like that again. That makes it unlikely the record is going to be broken.

Most Appearances

The player with the most appearances for Liverpool is Ian Callaghan and he is Liverpool’s most capped player of all time with 857 appearances for the club in all competitions. The closest person to breaking that record in modern times is Jamie Carragher but despite only ever playing for Liverpool during his career, Carragher played 737 times.

That leaves Carragher 120 games behind Callaghan, which underlines the longevity of the midfielder’s career. Given the fact players rarely stay at the same club for their whole career in the game today, it is highly unlikely Callaghan’s record is ever going to be broken and he will remain the man with the most appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

Top Goal Scorer

Ian Rush holds the record for the most goals scored for Liverpool in all competitions. The former Welsh international striker scored 346 goals for Liverpool in 660 matches, which is a tremendous record. Rush had two different spells at the club, beginning in 1980 and ending in 1996. Rush broke the record of Roger Hunt, who is in second place with 285 goals.

The only current player at the time of writing who is in the top seven Liverpool FC all-time leading goal scorers is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is likely to move above Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard but will never catch Rush, who is going to hold the record as top scorer for an extremely long time. Much like with the appearance record of Callaghan, a player will have to start his Liverpool career at an early age and stay with the club for at least 15 years to have any chance of topping the Liverpool FC goal scoring records.

Longest Serving Manager

Jurgen Klopp will always hold a special place in the heart of Liverpool fans for everything he has achieved at the club but one of the Liverpool club records he will not break is longest serving manager. That accolade goes to Tom Watson, who managed Liverpool for 18 years and 262 days. Watson’s run in charge of the Liverpool team was from the 7th of August 1896 to the 6th of May 1915.

Such are the demands of the modern game, no manager could beat that record with Liverpool, regardless of the success achieved on the pitch. Klopp will reach a decade in charge if he stays until 2025 but there is no way he is going to remain at Liverpool for further 8 years having hit that milestone.

Consecutive Appearances

Injury, suspension, and rotation are the three things that stop players from having a long run in the first team. However, Phil Neal managed to stay in the Liverpool team for 417 consecutive matches in all competitions, which is remarkable. He did not miss a single match between the 23rd of October 1976 and the 24th of September 24, 1983.

It is a truly astonishing record and Neal played in every game for close to seven years. Due to the fact players are rested in the modern game, never mind injuries and suspensions, Neal’s consecutive appearances is one of the records of Liverpool FC that is never going to be broken.

14 Players Used

Continuing the theme from above and today, football is a squad game at the highest level. That means more than 20 players are often used throughout the season but that was not the case for Liverpool in the 1965/66 campaign. Manager Bill Shankly used only 14 players for the entire season and it proved successful as the club won the First Division title and reached the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Never again in the history of Liverpool Football Club will so few players be used during a season. There are some Liverpool FC club records, such as Liverpool F.C. honours, the current group of players will have in their sights but this record is out of reach.