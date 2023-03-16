Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Gavi, whose future at Barcelona is suddenly up in the air again.

The Spanish international was heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan giants but back in September last year, he agreed a deal worth £115,000 a week until 2026.

However, recently, the player’s registration with the Blaugrana has been overturned by court and he could end up leaving on a bosman in summer.

According to The Times, Liverpool have admired the La Roja midfielder and are monitoring the current situation of the player.

Spanish source, Nacional, report the Merseysiders are putting all their efforts to sign Gavi as Jurgen Klopp has demanded a big signing to improve the midfield.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are willing to agree a lucrative deal to convince the 18-year-old to move to Anfield.

It is reported that the teenage sensation can ask for anything he wants as the Reds are willing to put a blank cheque on the table. However, there is a major obstacle.

The six-time European champions may end up failing to qualify for the Champions League and with lack of CL football, Gavi would not be interested in joining Klopp’s team.

The youngster has already made 17 appearances for the senior national side and was a key member of the Spain squad at the FIFA World Cup.

In the current campaign, so far, he has scored 2 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for Barca, who have a healthy lead at the top of the La Liga table and are firm favorites to dethrone Real Madrid.

