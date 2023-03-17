Liverpool need a quality midfielder to reinforce the department and former Anfield star has claimed that Ryan Gravenberh is going to sign for Liverpool.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Jose Enrique said that the Dutch international is set to seal his move to the Merseysiders.

The video has since been removed by the 37-year-old retired left back. The discussion detailed by Mirror Sport is as under:

“This player is ours. Amigo, it’s the same agent as me! Team Raiola, amigo we had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.”

Gravenberch regularly started for Ajax in the last campaign and helped Erik ten Hag’s team win the Eredivisie title.

In all competitions, the 20 year-old midfielder, scored 3 goals and provided 6 assists before completing his move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Bavarians paid a fee of £21.9million to secure his signature but since joining the German champions, he has mainly warmed the bench.

So far, the youngster had made 24 appearances for the Bundesliga giants but has only made it into the starting eleven on four occasions. He has just started a single game in the league this term.

Gravenberch has made 11 appearances for the Netherlands thus far. However, due to lack of game time at the Allianz Arena, he was unable to earn a place in Louis van Gaal’s squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Back in January, former Premier League star, Paul Robinson, said that the Oranje midfielder is a “good player” and backed the Anfield club to secure his signature.

