A few days ago, we covered a story via The Mail stating that Liverpool are in the hunt for Joao Palhinha, who is now valued at £60million.

Now, the Reds have been backed to secure a swift deal to hire the services of the Portuguese international from Fulham.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Liverpool to agree the signing of Palhinha, who has the quality to immediately strengthen the midfield at Anfield.

The retired Premier League striker told Football Insider:

“I’ve watched him for Fulham and for Portugal, and he’s a very talented player. He’s everywhere – making tackles, interceptions, and he’s good on the ball as well.“

“If I were Liverpool, I would get this deal done and dusted early doors this summer.“

Fulham have been impressive this season under the management of Marco Silva.

The Cottagers recruited Palhinha from Primeira Liga giants, Sporting CP, and the Selecao star has been an instant hit in the PL.

The London-based side were relegated immediately the last couple of times they earned a promotion to the top flight but this term, they are currently 9th in the table.

Keeping in view that our chief holding midfield star, Fabinho, has been average for months, Klopp may move to sign a top DM.

In such a situation, Palhinha would be a quality addition but is he really worth £60million?