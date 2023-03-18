Liverpool are ready to break the bank to sign Jude Bellingham, whose preference is to move to Anfield.

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders are in a prime position to seal the signing of the England international and the move is getting closer.

The news source reveal that the teenage midfielder has a renewal offer on the table and he has not made his final decision as yet.

However, Liverpool are leading the race as the player’s first choice is to join the Reds instead of Chelsea or reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

It is reported that the 6-time European champions are ready to not only break their transfer record but the British transfer record to sign Bellingham.

Dortmund demand over £130million to sell their prized asset and the Reds are willing to agree the asking fee to get his signing done.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fought for 4 trophies last season and ended up winning two. This term, they are set to finish the campaign without a single prize.

The season should be considered as a disaster if the PL giants fail to book their place in the next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Bellingham, who earns around week £90,000-a-week, has already moved into double figures in terms of goals scored in the current campaign.

He is one of the best young players in the world and the question is, would he prefer moving to Liverpool if they play in the Europa League next season?

It is time for the Reds to finally replace Steven Gerrard. They need a complete midfielder in the center of the park. Will they be able to lure Jude Bellingham? Only time will tell.