England international, Mason Mount, is set to leave Chelsea and reports suggest that he is willing to sign for Liverpool.

The Three Lions star has recruited a new agent to help him find a top club and as per Football Insider, the Blues have told the playmaker that he can depart in the summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been unable to agree fresh terms with the 24-year-old and his current deal is set to expire in 15 months.

It is reported that Mount is a huge admirer of German manager, Jurgen Klopp, and would jump at the opportunity to play under this management for the Reds.

As far as the asking price is concerned, a few days ago, the news source revealed that it would take a fee of around £60-70million to sign Mount in the next transfer window.

In all fairness, the mentioned fee should be considered very high taking into consideration the player will be out of contract next year.

The former Vitesse loanee has won major titles, including the Champions League and was named the Chelsea Player of the Year in 2020-21.

In the current campaign, his form has not been consistent and he missed the last three league games due to injury. Still, England have selected him for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Liverpool lack a central/attacking midfielder who can take the goal-scoring/creating burden away from the attackers and Mount would be the ideal signing.

In your view, should the Merseysiders pay £60-70million to secure the Three Lions star?