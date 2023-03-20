Liverpool wanted to sign Matheus Nunes last year but he ended up joining Wolverhampton Wanderers. Reports suggest that the Reds are still after the Portuguese international.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders are leading the race to secure the signing of the Seleccao midfielder.

The news source have claimed that Liverpool are ready to move to get his signing done to strengthen their squad for the next campaign.

It is reported that Wolves value the former Sporting CP midfielder at £50m but he could be available for cheap if the club end up getting relegated. The Molineux outfit are currently 13th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

Back in January, The Telegraph revealed that the Anfield club already have an agreement in place with the midfielder to secure the signing in the summer.

At the weekend, the West Midlands club were beaten by Leeds United in the Premier League and Nunes was sent off while he was on the bench.

The 24-year-old won multiple domestic titles with Sporting in Portugal, including the Liga Nos trophy. However, he has not been able to impress in England with Wolves.

So far, he has made 24 appearances in the league in multiple midfield and attacking positions but has not managed to score a single goal. Moreover, he only has one assist to his name (September 2022).

Liverpool have several problems in the center. They lack a creative player who can be productive in the offense. Klopp has an aging midfield and needs players who can consistently press in his system.

On the other hand, their main play breaker, Fabinho, has been out of form this season.

