Liverpool only let in twenty six goals in the last Premier League campaign. This term, they have already conceded twenty nine goals with 12 games still to go.

The Reds have been inconsistent at the back and one of the main reasons for their downfall is the average form of chief defensive midfielder, Fabinho.

In such a scenario, the Merseysiders are linked with an in-form play breaker in the form of Slovakian international, Stanislav Lobotka.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, the Napoli star could end up leaving as the Italian side are facing a very important proposal from the Anfield side.

The news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are willing to make an offer worth £43.7million (50 million euros) to sign Lobotka.

It is reported that the Serie A leaders would find it hard to turn down such a bid from the Premier League giants.

Napoli have only conceded sixteen goals in the league this season and the former Celta Vigo holding midfielder has featured in every single fixture for Spalletti.

In the 25 league starts thus far, the 28-year-old midfielder has helped the Italian giants keep no fewer than 14 clean sheets (4 clean sheets in 8 Champions League apps).

He has made over 100 appearances for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium outfit and was part of the squad that won the Italian Cup in the 2019-20 campaign.

As far as his international career is concerned, so far, he has made 43 appearances for the Slovakia and scored 3 goals.

In your opinion, do Liverpool need to replace Fabinho? Should they offer £43.7million to sign Stanislav Lobotka?