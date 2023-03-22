Liverpool have been linked with Ruben Neves for some time and the latest reports suggests they are at the forefront to finally secure his signing.

In the January transfer window, the Reds were interested in luring the Portuguese international but he ended up staying with Wolves (Mirror Sport).

As per the latest update provided by Football Insider, Liverpool and Man Utd are leading Barcelona to lure Neves in the summer transfer window.

The news source have revealed that the former FC Porto midfielder is prepared to leave the Molineux outfit.

His current contract with Wolves will expire in the summer of 2024 and he earns a low salary of around £50,000 a week.

As per a recent report covered by Mirror Sport, the West Midlands side could end up losing their prized asset in the summer and he is valued at around £50million.

At Anfield, midfielders like Ox, Milner and Keita will be out of contract in June. On the other hand, Thiago and Hendo are past their prime and Fabinho has been inconsistent this term.

So, Klopp desperately needs a versatile midfielder and in such a scenario, a PL proven star in the form of Ruben Neves would be a top addition.

The Seleccao star, who was a key member of the Portugal side at the FIFA World Cup, can effectively press and break play. His passing range is brilliant and he has the ability to strike the ball from distance.

In the current campaign, so far, the 37-capped international has netted five goals in the Premier League and it must be remembered that last month, he found the net for Wolves in the 3-0 victory vs the Reds.

