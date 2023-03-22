Liverpool have to strengthen their aging midfield department by adding quality young midfielders and they are seriously interested in Gabri Veiga.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of top European club and the Reds have moved in to take action for his signing.

Veiga’s current contract with Celta Vigo will expire in 2026 and it contains a release clause of 40 million euros (£35million).

According to Spanish source, Jurgen Klopp has already made contact with the player and his representative and has conveyed an important message.

The German manager has made them aware that Liverpool are ready to agree the £35million fee required to activate the clause for his signing.

The Catalan media outlet claim the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and even Real Madrid are after the youngster, who has highly impressed in Spain this season.

Veiga is a creative and attack minded midfielder. He has proved to be effective in the CM and CAM roles.

So far, in just 18 league starts, the versatile starlet has directly contributed in 12 goals (9 goals and 3 assists).

Last weekend, the U-21 Spanish player scored the opening goal of the La Liga contest against Espanyol and helped Celta win all three points away from home (1-3).

Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho have been our first choice midfielders at Anfield. The skipper will turn 33, the Spaniard will be 32 and the Brazilian play breaker will turn 30 this year.

On the other hand, in three months, the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be free. Therefore, Klopp needs multiple talented midfielders to reinforce the department.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £35million to sign Gabriel Veiga?