Liverpool have presented a high offer to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but reports in Spain suggest that it might not be enough.

According to a story covered by Marca today (news image provided below), the teenage sensation is mainly wanted by three clubs, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The famous Spanish media outlet claim that it would take at least a fixed fee of 110 million euros (£97million) to lure the versatile central midfielder from the German club.

With bonuses, the final figure could reach to 150 million euros. Real Madrid are willing to pay the high transfer fee but they cannot offer exaggerated commissions like the Premier League sides.

As per Marca, Liverpool and Man City have presented offers that are much bigger than the one put forward by the Los Blancos.

The European champions are hoping Bellingham will not prioritize money and focus on success, just like Tchouameni and Camavinga did, to play in the legendary Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It is reported that Liverpool have been after the 19-year-old for a long time but the uncertain future of the club’s ownership is making the deal complicated.

The Reds need a big winning run to finish in the top four or else they will not take part in the next season’s UEFA Champions League. Without CL football, attracting top players would be hard.

Klopp sees Bellingham as the fundamental signing to revitalize the Merseysiders in the next campaign.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola is confident he can convince the player with attractive football, economic potential and the chance to play with Erling Haaland again.

For now, the ex-Birmingham City midfielder is focusing on helping Dortmund win the Bundesliga title. With 9 games remaining, BvB are just a point above German champions, Bayern Munich.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.