Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international, Per Schuurs, for some time and the latest update coming from Italy is positive.

Last month, Tutto Sport revealed that the Reds are the first side to move in for the central defender, who will only be sold for 50 million euros (£44million).

News – Report – Liverpool’s £50million bid will be accepted

As per the latest update provided by the Turin-based media outlet (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are ready to agree the asking fee to sign Schuurs in the summer transfer window.

TS claim the Merseysiders are in pole position to lure the Torino star and are willing to pay £44million to secure his services.

It is reported that the likes of Spurs and Manchester United are also interested in recruiting the 23-year-old but the Anfield club are pushing to win the race.

The young center-half made 95 appearances for Ajax under current Old Trafford boss, Erik ten Hag, won three Eredivisie trophies, two Dutch Cups and one Super Cup.

Last year, Schuurs left the Dutch club to join Torino in a deal worth 11.3 million euros. This season, so far, he has started 20 league games for the Italian side and helped them keep 5 clean sheets.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Matip in the central defense. However, Joe has been average this term, on the other hand, Joel is past his best and will be out of contract next year.

So, the Reds need to strengthen the area in the next transfer window. Tutto Sport claim that Jurgen Klopp has been after Per Schuurs since 2020.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee of £44million to finally sign him?