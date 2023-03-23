Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Ruben Neves and the latest update is interesting.

Yesterday, we covered a story stating that the Reds are one of the front-runners to sign the Portuguese play breaker in the summer transfer window.

Today, Football Insider have revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers will accept a bid worth £50million from Liverpool to sell the former Liga Nos midfielder.

It is reported that Wolves would demand around 40-50 million if they are relegated to the Championship and 50-60million if they are able to stay in the Premier League.

In any case, it is likely that the Seleccao star will leave the Molineux outfit this year as his contract will expire on June 30th, 2024.

The 26-year-old is renowned for his excellent ball control, passing accuracy and technique.

Neves can provide quality long passes, hold on to the ball under consistent pressure and play short passes in tight spaces.

The Ex-Porto star is creative and has the ability create opportunities for his team-mates in the final third.

He has a powerful and accurate long-range shot, which he has demonstrated a number of times in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders splashed a lot of cash on Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain but the midfielders have spent majority of their time on the treatment table since moving to Anfield.

The duo will be free in a few months and Klopp must replace them to strengthen the quality and depth of the department that has not been reinforced since 2020.

In your view, should Liverpool make a £50million offer to lure Neves?