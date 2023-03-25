Liverpool have been interested in hiring the services of Ibrahim Sangare and now, he has been offered to the Reds.

Back in September last year, Calcio Mercato revealed that the Ivorian international was on the radar of the Merseysiders.

However, PSV Eindhoven were able to hold on to their prized asset and even agreed a new long-term contract with him.

As per a report covered by 90min yesterday, Sangare has now been offered to Liverpool and other Premier League sides by his agent.

The news source have revealed that the 25-year-old midfielder is ready to test himself in the Premier League and has a release clause of £32.5million in his deal with the Dutch club.

Sangare is a versatile talent, who is primarily a defensive midfielder but has proved to effective going forward in the attack as well.

In the current campaign, so far, the African star has featured in 37 games for the Eredivisie side and directly contributed in no fewer than 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists).

He made his debut for Ivory Coast back in 2015 and so far, in 24 appearances, the play breaker has netted 7 goals and provided 2 assists for his country.

At Anfield, over the years, Fabinho and Henderson have performed brilliantly in the holding midfield role.

However, the skipper is now clearly past his best and cannot perform at the optimum level for 90 minutes. On the other hand, the Samba star has been in poor form this season.

So, Jurgen Klopp could move to sign a new defensive midfielder. Should Liverpool pay £32.5million for Ibrahim Sangare?