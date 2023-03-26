Liverpool are willing to pay the £35.2million required to activate the release clause and secure the signing of Gabri Veiga.

A few days ago, we covered a report via a Catalan source stating that the Reds are ready to agree the asking fee to lure the Spaniard from Celta Vigo.

More recently, yesterday, AS have reported that the Merseysiders, Man United, Arsenal, NUFC and Milan are willing to pay the clause (40 million euros) to sign the youngster in the summer.

The 20-year-old has mainly played in the CM and AM positions this season but he has also featured on the right flank and even as a center forward.

On a priority basis, the Anfield club must strengthen the midfield, they lack a creative presence in the center of the park, someone who can take the burden away from the attackers.

In such a situation, Veiga, who has netted nine goals and set up another three in just 18 La Liga starts this season, cannot be ignored.

Carlos Mourino is resigned to losing the starlet this summer and has made it clear that he will not negotiate the price. The president of Celta Vigo said:

“We know we won’t be able to keep him. We would be fooling ourselves if we said that we see possibilities for him to stay.”

“They have to pay the clause (£35.2million). If someone calls us asking about Gabri, the speech is very easy: he decides where he wants to go,”

If Liverpool do opt to offer £32.5million for Veiga, then it would be the biggest sale in the Los Celetes’ history.