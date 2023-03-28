Liverpool were interested in signing Kim Min-Jae in the winter transfer window and the South Korean center half is once again in the focus.

Back in January, Il Mattino reported that the Reds considered signing the Napoli star to cover for the then injured, Virgil van Dijk.

Now, Ciro Venerato has revealed that the Reds are prepared to more than double the player’s wages by offering him around £85,000 a week to finally sign him in summer.

The Italian journalist stated (relayed by Calcio Napoli 24):

“Napoli offer €2.5m per season + €500k in simple bonuses to the defender (currently receives €2m net).”

“The agency that takes care of his images and interests are much more buyable and are offering him to various continental clubs. Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are the ones most interested, ready to guarantee him €5m net a year (£85,000 a week) by paying the release clause, which fluctuates between €50-70m”

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men only conceded 26 goals in the entire PL campaign. This time around, they have already conceded 29 goals in just 26 games.

Matip is past his best and Gomez has been inconsistent and injury prone. Therefore, the central defense should be improved in the summer.

Kim Min-Jae is one of the best defenders in the Italian League. The World Cup 2022 star has helped the leaders keep 13 clean sheets in the Serie A.

Moreover, he has impressed in the Champions League as well. The Maradona outfit are one of the favorites to win the competition this season.

Have your say – Do Liverpool need to strenthen the central defense? Should they sign Min-Jae?