Liverpool require major reinforcements in the summer transfer window and on priority basis, they must improve the central midfield.

Their interest in Jude Bellingham is concrete and the latest reports coming from Spain are interesting.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), in the coming days, the midfielder will make the final decision on his future. The Reds, Madrid and City are the main contenders.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to ‘throw the house out the window’ to get his signing done.

Man City are also willing to do everything possible to lure the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

It is reported that BvB’s starting asking price is 100 million euros (£88million). Real Madrid are prepared to pay £88million but they will not enter into any auction with the Merseysiders and the Sky Blues.

The Los Blancos have the cash but they still want to save enough money to eventually move for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in future.

Jurgen Klopp could offload Ox, Milner, Keita and Arthur (loan) in the summer. On the other hand, senior stars like Thiago and Henderson are not getting younger.

Liverpool desperately need a quality box to box midfielder and Bellingham is currently one of the best in the world.

He can press and break play, make driving runs into the opposition box and regularly score/create goals through the center.

Have your say – Should Liverpool throw the house out the window to sign Bellingham?