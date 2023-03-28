Liverpool target Jude Bellingham impressed for England on international duty and charmed former and current Reds captains, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.

The Three Lions midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Anfield and today we have another update from Spain.

Last week, we covered a story via Marca stating that the Reds have presented a high offer to lure Bellingham in the summer.

Today, the Spanish media outlet have reported (news image provided below) that Liverpool can agree a fee worth £123m to secure the versatile midfielder from Borussia Dortmund.

The renowned news source claim Real Madrid are planning for the next campaign and have sights on signing the youngster from BvB.

It is reported that the 19-year-old will shortly make a decision whether he wants to move to Spain or return to England.

Marca state Dortmund will demand £123m (fixed fee plus bonuses) to sell their prized asset and that high a figure is more accessible for Liverpool and Man City than for the Los Blancos.

Skipper, Henderson, believes the teenager must take the best decision for his career and anyone will be lucky to have him. The skipper said:

“I just want him to be the best player he can be, of course, if it ended up being at Liverpool, then that would be amazing.“

Back in 2018, the Merseysiders splashed £75m to secure their record signing by luring Virgil van Dijk. Should they break the record and sign Bellingham for £123m?