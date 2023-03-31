Mason Mount will be out of contract in 2024 and the talented English star is a wanted player in the market.

According to multiple reports going on in the media, Liverpool lead the race to sign the versatile star from Chelsea in summer.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £85,000 a week terms to finally sign star – Journalist

Yesterday, The Athletic revealed that the Merseysiders are in the strongest position to hire the services of the 24-year-old star, who is also on the radar of Man Utd, Man City, Spurs and Newcastle.

Even German champions, Bayern Munich, could be interested after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions star mainly impressed under the German boss at Stamford Bridge.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Mount. Serious discussions have been held over a move and the Reds could offer a decent contract to get the deal over the line.

The Athletic claim Chelsea look to get around £70million. The asking price should be considered unrealistic keeping in view the player will be free to leave next year.

As per today’s version of The Guardian (news image provided below), the two-time European champions could receive a fee of £50million from the sale of their prized asset.

The British media outlet state that Manchester United are monitoring the situation of the player but Liverpool are rated as favorites to secure the signature

Jurgen Klopp’s side have to reinforce their squad in the next transfer window and it is reported the Anfield side have a good chance of signing Mason Mount.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.