Liverpool lost to Manchester City yesterday and now need a mountain to climb to finish in the top four this season.

Once again, the Reds lacked quality in the center of the park and made defensive errors that cost them big time at the Etihad.

On a priority basis, the Merseysiders siders must sign a quality central midfielder and once again, the name of Nicolo Barella is in the lime light.

Back in February, Corriere dello Sport revealed that on Klopp’s request, Liverpool are pressing to sign the Italian international from Inter Milan.

Last month, Inter Live reported the Anfield club are preparing a revolution in the midfield and want the Azzurri star to join them in the summer.

More recently, Calcio Mercato have reported that Liverpool stand-out in the chase to finally sign Barella from the Nerazzurri.

The 26-year-old still has more than three years left on his contract at the San Siro and he is valued at around 70 million euros (£61.6million).

Barella has won every major prize in Italian football and was a superstar for Italy in their European Championships winning campaign three years ago.

The 43-capped international is a creative player, who has the ability to break down defenses with accurate passes.

In the current campaign, so far, the experienced midfielder has featured in 26 league games, scored 5 goals and also provided 7 assists.

Inter Milan were beaten by Fiorentina yesterday and they have lost four of the last five fixtures in the Serie A. However, they have been excellent in the Champions League and will face Benfica in the last eight this month.

In your opinion, is Nicolo Barella good enough to solve the conundrum at Anfield?