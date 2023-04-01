Liverpool have been linked with Mason Mount for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are highly optimistic.

Last night, we covered a story stating that the Reds are leading the race and are in advanced talks to lure the England international from Chelsea.

Earlier in the day, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool are moving closer to signing Mason Mount to improve their squad for the next season.

The news source have mentioned the 24-year-old is expected to leave the Blues this summer and move to Anfield to join Jurgen Klopp.

He is a massive admirer of the German coach and would like to work under his management.

Mount currently earns around £91,000 a week and Chelsea have been unable to offer him a package to extend his deal, which is due to expire in 14 months.

Liverpool badly need a creative player in the center of the park, who can regularly score and create goals for them.

The likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Ox, Milner and co. have not been able to help the attack in the current campaign.

Mount is a creative star, who has proved to be effective in the CM and AM roles for Chelsea. Last season, the former Vitesse loanee netted thirteen goals and also provided sixteen assists.

He has won the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup titles but is yet to win any major domestic trophy in England.

Liverpool have been successful under Jurgen Klopp but the team has struggled this term and needs a massive overhaul in the summer to bounce back in the next campaign.

Signing Mason Mount will be a step in the right direction. What do you think?