Liverpool are looking to sign Kim Min-Jae from Napoli and even the reps of the Korean star are willing to send him to Anfield.

According to Foot Mercato, the Reds are very interested in luring the in-form Asian star and his entourage has opened the door for him to secure a move to the Merseysiders.

The French news source have mentioned that for now, Min-Jae is focused on finishing the season strongly for the Naples-based side.

On the other hand, his representatives are already preparing for his future and they would see a move to Liverpool as a positive step in his career.

As per Correire dello Sport, the 26-year-old central defender’s current deal with the Serie A club has a release clause of around £44m-£71m which is valid for the first two weeks of July.

Italian journalist, Venerato, has recently revealed that Liverpool are one of the clubs ready to pay the clause and double the player’s wages to seal his signing.

Kim Min-Jae has been strong at the back unlike Jurgen Klopp’s backline this season. We have already let in 33 goals in the Premier League after 27 games.

In yesterday’s defeat against Manchester City, our defense was once again all over the place. For the opening goal, Robertson pushed too far forward in the midfield and lost Mahrez.

Van Dijk could have saved us but the Dutch international opted not to make any tackle and allowed the Algerian to provide a killer ball into the box.

The third goal was a complete comedy. Three players were looking at Mahrez, the passer, and none of the spotted Alvarez in the box.

The Argentine international took multiple touches before misfiring a shot and then from yards out, Gundogan had the time to take a touch to settle himself before slotting the ball in the net.

Trent was mainly at fault for the fourth goal. The English defender did not bother tracking Grealish, who ran into space to score for the Sky Blues.

It is evident that the defense must be strengthened and a quality player like Kim Min-Jae must be signed. What do you think?