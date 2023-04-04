Four changes – Liverpool starting XI vs Chelsea – Predicted lineup

Liverpool will collide against Chelsea, who sacked manager, Graham Potter, at the weekend.

The Reds and the Blues need miracles to earn Champions League qualification for the next season. Who will come out on top tonight?

Jurgen Klopp could make four changes to the squad that started vs Manchester City on Saturday. The German manager has to keep an eye on next weekend’s mega clash against league leaders, Arsenal.

Robertson had a hectic time with the international team and was tormented by Riyad Mahrez in the last game. In his place, Kostas Tsimikas, should start in the left back role.

In the center of the park, summer signing, Arthur, who is yet make his PL debut, could be given the nod to feature vs Chelsea.

All our midfielders have failed to consistently press and maintain an intense level on the field. It will not be surprising if Arthur fails as well but what was the purpose of signing him? He has only made one senior appearance thus far.

The Samba star may partner Fabinho and Henderson in the center of the park

Roberto Firmino was the man in form before he got injured in November last year. Since returning to fitness, the former Hoffenheim man has not started a single game in the Premier League.

Bobby must start in the False No. 9 role. Darwin Nunez should replace Jota to feature on the left flank. On the other hand, Salah will likely retain his RW position.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Arthur, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Nunez