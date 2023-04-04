Liverpool are closer to the bottom half of the table after losing their last two league games. They need a massive winning run to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

The Reds’ prime target is Jude Bellingham and despite all the troubles, the versatile midfielder is willing to seal a move to Liverpool.

According to The Times, the 19-year-old is still keen on signing for the Merseysiders, who were ripped apart by Manchester City at the weekend.

However, Paul Joyce believes all the issues at Anfield will not be resolved just by hiring the services of Bellingham from Dortmund. The renowned journalist is right.

Apart from the aging midfield, we have multiple concerns at the back, on the other hand, our attackers have been unable to press in cohesion.

It will be a huge surprise to see any big name move to Liverpool if the European giants fail to earn a place in the continent’s biggest competition.

Jude Bellingham netted four goals in the Champions League group stages and is one of the hottest prospects in the world of football.

He only earns around £50,000-a-week and can multiply his salary by moving to Manchester City, who are also pushing to secure his signature.

Do you think we have a strong chance of signing the teenage sensation without CL football?