Back in 2021, Liverpool were after Argentine international, Rodrigo de Paul. However, the player left Udinese to join Atletico Madrid instead.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to agree a fee worth £35million to finally sign him this year.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Rojiblancos paid a fee of 40 million euros to lure the South American star two years ago.

In the current campaign, his performances have not been consistent and therefore, often, Diego Simeone, has opted to bench him.

In such a scenario, rumors are circulating regarding his departure and it is reported that Liverpool, who badly need to strengthen the midfield, are willing to pay around £35million to secure the signing.

De Paul has been an immensely important member of the Argentine national squad under the management of Lionel Scaloni.

In 2021 Copa America, the central midfielder scored a goal in the quarter finals against Ecuador. Moreover, in the final, he set up Di Maria’s winning goal of the tournament against Brazil with a sublime long range pass.

Not to forget, he featured in every single for the La Albiceleste in Qatar to help his nation win the World Cup after 36 years.

He neither scored a goal nor provided any assist in the competition but worked hard to press, retrieve the ball and consistently helped in buildup play.

In the current campaign, for the Colchoneros, the 28-year-old has netted 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 28 appearances thus far.

Have your say – Is Rodrigo de Paul good enough to improve the weak midfield at Anfield?