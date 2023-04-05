Liverpool have been linked with Ibrahim Sangare for a long time and once again, the Ivorian star is in the focus.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds wanted the midfielder last year and are now keen to finally get his signing done.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £35million fee for signing – Report

The media outlet have revealed that PSV Eindhoven could let their prized asset leave for a fee of £45million.

However, last month, 90min reported the 25-year-old star’s current contract with the Dutch Eredivisie side has a release clause of £32.5million (37 million euros).

The news source claimed that Sangare has been offered by his agent to a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

The African sensation is mainly a holding midfielder, who likes to break play in front of the backline but he has also featured as a creative midfielder when needed.

In the current campaign, so far, the 24-capped international has featured in 38 games in all competitions for PSV and directly contributed in 10 goals (7 goals and 3 assists).

This term, no Liverpool midfielder has managed to directly contribute in 10 goals, on the other hand, our main defensive midfielder, Fabinho, is having a nightmare of a season.

In such a scenario, a versatile talent like Ibrahima Sangare would reinforce things in the center of the park at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool activate the £32.5million release clause to finally sign him in the summer transfer window?