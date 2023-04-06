Liverpool are 10 points behind arch-rivals, Manchester United, who currently occupy the last Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League table.

The Merseysiders need more than a miracle to finish in the top four and they are set to face league leaders, Arsenal, next at Anfield.

As far as the transfers are concerned, a midfield overhaul is required and the priority target for Jurgen Klopp is Jude Bellingham.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are the great favorites to secure the signing of the England international in the summer transfer window.

The interest from the Reds, Real Madrid and Man City has convinced the player to leave the German club.

It is reported that Liverpool have the signing with their reach as they are ready to pay 150 million euros (£131m) for the 19-year-old star.

On the other hand, the Los Blancos are only willing to offer 100 million euros for the Three Lions player and are focusing on keeping legendary veterans, Modric and Kroos, for another year.

As far as the player’s preference is concerned, the media outlet have mentioned that Bellingham’s desire is to return to England.

In the current campaign, the teenage superstar has directly contributed in 17 goals (10 goals and 7 assists) for the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

BvB are just two points behind leaders, Bayern Munich, and the youngster would like to leave the country after winning the Bundesliga title.

However, he may have to give up Champions League football for at least a season if he opts to move to Anfield.

In 2020-21, Klopp’s men won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to eventually earn third place in the Premier League. Do you think they can complete such a run again to earn CL qualification?