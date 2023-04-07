Liverpool have made contact to sign England international, James Maddison, from relegation threatened, Leicester City.

According to 90min, the Reds have reached out to the representatives of the Three Lions playmaker to hire his services in the summer transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that the 2015-16 Premier League champions could allow their prized asset to leave for a fee of £50million.

I think the asking price is high keeping in view that the £100,000-a-week star’s current deal with the Foxes will expire next year (The Mail).

The 26-year-old is naturally a central attacking midfielder, who can be deployed in the CM role and also on the flanks if needed.

He is a quality passer and striker of the ball and one of the best in the league from set-piece situations.

Leicester are currently 19th in the table and in this season to forget, Maddison is among the few players who have performed well.

He has started 21 games in the Premier League so far and directly contributed in 15 goals (9 goals and 6 assists).

Liverpool desperately need a quality player in their central midfield who can regularly contribute in goals.

Last summer, they hired the services of Fabio Carvalho, who netted 11 goals and provided 8 assists for Fulham in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the youngster has mainly warmed the bench under Jurgen Klopp. He has only started 4 games in the Premier League and featured for just a couple of minutes (vs Bournemouth) since the turn of the year.

