Last summer, Liverpool lost out on signing Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco. Real Madrid were able to win the race to hire him.

If the latest reports going on in the media are anything to go by then the Les Bleus star is once again wanted by the Merseysiders.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £100,000-a-week playmaker

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to make an offer worth £71million (80 million euros) to prize the Frenchman away from the Bernabeu.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that the Los Blancos paid 100 million euros to lure the young midfielder last year.

However, recently, his place in the starting XI has been taken by compatriot, Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid cannot afford to keep such an expensive player on the bench and therefore, could offload him.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are looking to make an attempt to finally sign Tchouameni. He is wanted at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old star has won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup under Ancelotti. However, he has only started 16 games in the Spanish league this season.

The 22-capped international was an important member of the France squad that won the Nations League in 2021. Moreover, he started every game for Deschamps at the FIFA World Cup last year.

Tchouameni likes to play in the No. 6 role and at Anfield, the position has been occupied by Fabinho over the years.

The Brazilian international is having the worst season of his career. Do you think he should be replaced in the summer?