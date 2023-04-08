Liverpool are still intent on signing Matheus Nunes and have been told that a £50m bid will be accepted by Wolves.

A few days ago, The Mirror revealed the Reds ended their interest in the Portuguese international after a clause in his contract worth £44m was removed.

However, yesterday, Football Insider exclusively reported the Merseysiders are still pressing to sign the Seleccao star from the Molineux outfit.

The news source have mentioned that there is a new price tag and a bid worth £50m will be accepted in the summer transfer window.

Nunes was a superstar for Sporting CP. He won multiple domestic titles with the Lions, including the Liga Nos trophy in 2020-21.

Julen Lopetegui believes the 24-year-old midfielder is a “strong” and quality star. However, in all fairness, his form has been average for the West Midlands club.

The 11-capped international is an attack-minded central midfielder but he has scored his first goal for Wolves today against Chelsea (31 appearances).

Moreover, the former Primeira Liga player has only provided a single assist (against Southampton back in September last year).

At Anfield, our first-choice midfielders have absolutely shocking stats.

Captain, Jordan Henderson, Brazilian defensive midfielder, Fabinho, and Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara (mostly injured), have not scored a single goal in the current campaign.

Therefore, Klopp badly needs a goalscoring midfielder to improve things in the center of the park. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen the department?