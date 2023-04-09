Stars return – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting XI vs Arsenal – Predicted lineup

Since January 2016, Arsenal have lost all their Premier League games at Anfield. Can an out-of-form Liverpool extend the winning run vs the Gunners today?

The Merseysiders rested the majority of their star players for the midweek clash against Chelsea and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Now, the Reds are thirteen points behind Man United, who are currently fourth in the table. Klopp’s men need more than a mountain to climb to have any chance of playing CL football next season.

After earning just a single point from their last three league games, Liverpool just have to return to winning ways.

Arsenal have won their last 7 games in the league and need three points again to extend their lead to 5 points on top of the table.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect star players to return for the Anfield club to face the league leaders.

At the back, center-back, Virgil van Dijk, and fullbacks, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, would return to starting XI.

Thiago Alcantara has returned to full fitness and the Spanish international should feature and partner Fabinho and skipper, Henderson, in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, the likes of Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah should return to start with Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Arsenal: Alisson; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.